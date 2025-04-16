Nashik: Muslim mob attacks police during the demolition of an unauthorised dargah, 21 cops injured; 15 detained

A tense night unfolded in Maharashtra’s Nashik city as violence erupted over the demolition of an unauthorised dargah, leaving 21 police personnel injured and several vehicles damaged in the chaos. The incident, which took place late Tuesday night, saw police forced to use a lathi-charge and teargas to quell a stone-pelting mob resisting the demolition.

The unrest centred around the Satpeer Baba Dargah in the Kathe Galli area, which the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had slated for removal following a Bombay High Court order. Around 11:30 PM, as trustees began dismantling the structure in compliance with the court directive, a crowd gathered at nearby Usmania Chowk. Attempts by Muslim leaders and the dargah’s trustees to pacify the protestors were met with resistance. The crowd soon turned violent, hurling stones at both the police and community leaders.

“Despite repeated appeals, the miscreants refused to disperse. They damaged vehicles and attacked personnel,” said Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik. “We had to use minimal force to bring the situation under control.”

Three police vehicles were vandalised, and 15 individuals have been detained so far. Authorities also seized 57 motorcycles suspected to belong to those involved in the violence. Fortunately, as of Wednesday morning, the situation was reported to be calm.

By 6 AM, under heavy police protection, NMC officials moved in with a fleet of excavators, trucks, and dumpers and successfully carried out the court-mandated demolition. Nearly 50 civic staff participated in the operation.

This isn’t the first time the site has stirred controversy. Back in February, several unauthorised structures surrounding the dargah were removed, but locals—including members of Hindu groups—argued that the dargah itself was also illegal and should be demolished. Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande had publicly echoed those sentiments, insisting that the anti-encroachment drive remained incomplete.

Authorities are now in the process of filing FIRs and making further arrests. Meanwhile, a senior police official confirmed that the area remains peaceful and under close surveillance.