NDA govt abolishes State Waqf board in Andhra Pradesh

In a major development, the NDA-led-Andhra Pradesh government has abolished the State Waqf Board on Saturday (30th November).

The development was confirmed by a notification issued by the Minorities Welfare Department. The government noted that the election of the Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board was stayed by the High Court.

At the same time, an administrative vacuum was created due to pending litigations, challenging the constitutionality of a 2023 government order constituting the State Waqf Board.

#AP Govt issues GO-75 canceling the earlier GO-47 issued by the Minority Welfare Department regarding #WaqfBoard



Govt of #AndhraPradesh withdraws the orders issued in earlier G.O. No.47 with immediate effect.

“After careful consideration of the observations made by the Hon’ble High Court…and in the interest of maintaining good governance, protection of Waqf properties, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Waqf Board, the Government hereby withdraws G.O.Ms.No.47, dated 21.10.2023, with immediate effect,” it stated.