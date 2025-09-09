Nepal on fire: PM Oli’s residence torched, ex-PM Khanal’s wife critical after arson

Nepal is witnessing one of its most turbulent moments in recent years as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government reels under unprecedented protests led by Gen Z activists.

On Tuesday, protesters vandalised and set fire to the homes of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli, with similar attacks reported at the residences of former premiers Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The protests took a shocking turn in Kathmandu’s Dallu area when demonstrators torched the residence of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal while his wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, was inside the house.

Rajyalaxmi suffered life-threatening burn injuries before being rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital. Doctors say her condition remains critical, with extensive burns across her body and severe lung damage caused by the blaze.

Family members confirmed that she is battling for her life as the hospital struggles to stabilise her condition. The attack has rattled the political establishment, underscoring how rapidly the unrest has escalated from street demonstrations to violent personal targeting.

Energy Minister Deepak Khadka’s house was also targeted. Videos widely shared online showed demonstrators storming the President’s residence while police struggled to hold them back.

Protesters have set Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s house on fire. Situation had gone out of control. #Nepalprotest pic.twitter.com/BrY8D9T3XO — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) September 9, 2025

Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple districts, including Kathmandu, after two consecutive days of unrest. According to NDTV, at least 19 people died on Monday when police fired at crowds rallying against the week-long social media ban.