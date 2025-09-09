Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Monday after one of the deadliest crackdowns in years left at least 19 people dead and triggered a fresh wave of nationwide protests. His sudden exit has opened the door to frantic political maneuvering as rival parties rush to cobble together a new government.

The resignation followed days of turmoil, with thousands of young Nepalis defying curfews to protest corruption, unemployment, and a now-lifted ban on social media that had blocked access to Facebook, YouTube, and X.

As per reports, Oli is set to flee the country as protests have turned violent, with his private residence and other ministers’ houses set ablaze by angry mobs that took to the streets over social media ban but later snowballed into a widespread protest against corruption.

At least 17 people were killed in clashes in Kathmandu alone, police confirmed, while two more deaths were reported in Sunsari district. Amnesty International accused authorities of firing live rounds, and the UN has demanded an independent probe.

Despite restoring social media and calling for all-party talks, Oli’s government struggled to contain public fury. Protesters torched government buildings and accused security forces of “murdering civilians.” Analysts say the unrest reflects a generational revolt — nearly half of Nepal’s population is under 40, and many believe the state has betrayed their future.