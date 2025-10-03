NHAI to Install vertical QR Code Sign Boards with Project Specific Information of National Highways

In order to enhance transparency and provide ‘Ease of Commuting’ to the National Highway users, NHAI will install Project Information Sign Boards with ‘Quick Response (QR) Codes’ along the National Highway stretches to provide relevant project specific information and emergency helpline numbers to National Highway commuters. ​

A press release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways stated the vertical QR Code Sign Boards will provide project-specific information including National Highway number, Highway chainage, project length, construction/maintenance periods, Contact numbers for Highway Patrol, Toll Manager, Project Manager, Resident Engineer, Emergency Helpline 1033, and NHAI field office. Further, these will also give details about nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, toilets, police stations, restaurants, distance to toll plaza, truck lay bye, puncher repair shop and vehicle service stations/e-Charging Station etc.

For enhanced visibility, the ‘QR Code’ sign boards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signages for the convenience of National Highway users. ​

Apart from providing specific information about the National Highway stretches and enhancing transparency, the QR code sign boards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country.