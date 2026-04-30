On Wednesday, 29th April, A large-scale police operation in the UK town of Crewe led to the arrest of nine members of a little-known religious group, the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL), over serious accusations including sexual offences, forced marriages and modern slavery. The action came after a woman reported in March that she had been raped and abused while she was part of the group in 2023.

More than 500 officers from different forces carried out coordinated raids early in the morning across three locations linked to the group. The main search took place at Webb House, a former orphanage that serves as the group’s headquarters. Police also searched other properties owned by the sect in different parts of the town, including areas near Victoria Avenue, Queens Park and Nantwich Road.

Officials confirmed that those taken into custody include six men and three women of different nationalities, such as American, Mexican, Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Egyptian. Apart from them, 13 other individuals were detained for public order issues that are not directly linked to the main investigation.

The operation also saw support from Europol, with officers from Ireland and Sweden assisting UK police. Authorities said the investigation began after recent complaints but relates to incidents going back to 2023. At present, around 150 members are believed to be living at the group’s base in Crewe.

Police made it clear that their probe is focused on specific crimes reported within the group and not on any religion itself. Officers are now working with local authorities to ensure the safety and support of people living inside the premises, especially those who may have been affected.

Residents living nearby described the compound as unusual and said they had long noticed strange activities. Some mentioned seeing members wearing black beanie hats, walking in groups, flying drones at night and even marching in the evenings. A few locals compared the environment to scenes from the movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, saying the place always felt secretive and intense.

The group itself was founded in 2018 by Abdullah Hashem, an Egyptian-American. It mixes ideas from Shia Islam with unusual claims, including conspiracy theories about secret global powers and even aliens influencing world leaders. The leader has also used platforms like YouTube and TikTok to attract followers, at times claiming supernatural abilities such as making the Moon disappear.

Local authorities, including Cheshire East Council, said their main focus is to ensure that anyone displaced during the raids is safe and looked after. Meanwhile, police presence remains high in the area as searches continue and more evidence is collected.

Connor Naismith, the Labour MP for Crewe and Nantwich, said the situation has understandably made residents anxious but praised the police for handling a major and sensitive operation. He also revealed that he and his team faced harassment while speaking to the media about the incident.

How AROPL is different from Ahmadiyya Muslims

It is important not to confuse the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which is a well-known Islamic group with roots in South Asia and a large global presence. The Ahmadiyya community follows a structured belief system within Islam and is widely recognised, even though it faces its own controversies in some countries.

On the other hand, AROPL is a much smaller and newer group that mainstream Muslim organisations have clearly distanced themselves from. Its teachings include a mix of religious ideas and unconventional beliefs that are not accepted in traditional Islamic thought.