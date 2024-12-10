No mismatch found, 1440 VVPAT units across 288 Maharashtra assembly seats counted: ECI informs

The Election Commission of India has informed that on the same day that the votes were counted for the Maharashtra assembly elections, that is, on November 23, VVPAT slips from 5 randomly selected units from each constituency were also counted. The ECI stated that no mismatch was found.

During the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 as per Supreme Court of India and Election Commission of India guidelines, 5 VVPAT machines at each assembly segment were to be counted, to match it with the numbers in EVM. In all 288 assembly constituencies, a total number of 1445… pic.twitter.com/E06BFVEMcJ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2024

“During the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 as per Supreme Court of India and Election Commission of India guidelines, 5 VVPAT machines at each assembly segment were to be counted, to match it with the numbers in EVM. In all 288 assembly constituencies, a total number of 1440 VVPAT slips were counted on the same day of counting, which was 23rd November, and there was no mismatch found in any of the VVPAT slips matching with their concerned EVM numbers”, the Chief Election Officer for Maharashtra stated.