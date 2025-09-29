The campus of Adani Vidya Mandir (AVM), Ahmedabad, was abuzz with energy today as the Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, inspired students with a powerful message of grit, integrity, and hope. Welcomed warmly by Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and Mrs. Shilin Adani, Trustee, the Governor received a Guard of Honour followed by a traditional welcome from the students.

In his address, Shri Devvrat reminded the young learners that challenges in life should never be seen as barriers but as stepping stones. “When children work hard from an early age, remain free from vices, and move forward with determination, no power in the world can stop them. For such children, new doors always open,” he said. Drawing on the life journeys of Abraham Lincoln and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he illustrated how perseverance and integrity can help individuals rise above the toughest hardships to make a mark on the world.

Encouraging students to live simply yet purposefully, the Governor urged them to eat healthy, embrace honesty, and avoid actions that bring doubt, fear, or regret. He praised AVM’s distinctive model of providing free, values-driven education, commending the Adani Foundation for enabling underprivileged children to reach top institutions like IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS.

The visit formed part of AVM’s Changemaker Series, an initiative that regularly hosts eminent personalities to inspire students. Past speakers have included Nischal Narayana (India’s youngest Chartered Accountant), actor and social worker John Abraham, ISRO’s Shri Nilesh Desai, UNICEF’s Cynthia McCaffrey, and India’s youngest IPS officer, Safin Hasan.

Founded in 2008, AVM provides holistic education, from tuition and uniforms to meals, extracurriculars, and transport, to first-generation learners. With four campuses across Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, AVM stands as a beacon of inclusive learning, blending academic excellence with ethics, discipline, and social responsibility.

As the Governor’s words echoed across the AVM campus, they left a deep impression on both students and faculty, reaffirming the belief that education rooted in values can shape leaders capable of transforming society.