‘No request from USA in this case’: MEA says no official communication has been made over reprots of ‘summons’ to Adani

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the case against Adani in New York’s Eastern District court is a legal matter concerning private individuals, companies and the US Department of Justice and no official request has been made. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that there are established procedures in such matters and India believes they will be followed.

The Indian government was not informed in advance on this issue. Any request by a foreign government over service of a summons/arrest warrant is a part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any requests on this case from the US side.

The Adani Group has refuted the allegations of bribery made by the US Department of Justice and US Securities and Exchange Commission against them.

In a filing with the stock exchanges on Wednesday (27th November), Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) cited the news reporting on the alleged bribery and corruption charges against Adani Officials as ‘Incorrect’.