‘No upgrade to military capabilities’: US dismisses media reports about providing new ARMAAM missiles to Pakistan

On Friday (10th October), the United States refuted media reports which claimed that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) under a contract amended on 30th September.

In a statement, the US Embassy in India said that the modification pertains only to sustainment and spare parts support, adding that the contract does not involve any delivery of new weapons.

“On September 30, 2025, the Department of War released a list of standard contract announcements, which referred to an amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales contract for sustainment and spares for several countries, including Pakistan. The Administration would like to emphasize that contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan. The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities,” the statement reads.

This could imply that the contract might include the restocking of missiles that Pakistan may have just utilised. The contract announcement was of special significance in the wake of Operation Sindoor, in which Indian and Pakistani forces engaged in air battle with the Indian Air Force demonstrating absolute dominance over the PAF.



The US Embassy statement follows reports recent media reports which claimed that Pakistan was set to acquire AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles from the US, which may strengthen its F-16 fleet and change the aerial balance in the region. In the context of improving relations, such reports have stoked rumours that the US was proposing a capability boost to Pakistan.