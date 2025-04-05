Noida: 55-year-old Noorullah Haider bludgeons 42-year old wife Asma to death with a hammer over suspicion of an affair

In a shocking incident from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, 55-year-old Noorullah Haider bludgeoned his 42-year-old wife Asma Khan to death with a hammer.

Haider, a computer engineering graduate, suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. His wife was working as a Civil Engineer.

Haiderlocked their bedroom door around noon, muffled Asma’s screams with a pillow, and continued to hit her on the head with a hammer till she died.

The family members said that Haider and Asma had a night long argument before the fateful day.

Bizarrely, Haider walked more than two kilometres to the police station to confess to his brutal crime.

The couple had 2 kids, Samad, 19, a B.Tech. student at Amity University, and 12-year-old Inaya. The family lived in an upscale Noida neighbourhood.