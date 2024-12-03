Odisha: Actor, theatre group owner arrested after ‘Ramayana’ play depicts Rakshas butchering a live pig and eating organs

In Odisha, depicting gory, violent scenes of a ‘Rakshas’ (demon) butchering a live pig and eating its organs has cost the actor and theatre group owner dearly. As per reports, after outrage from the audience and a viral video, the actor who played the role of a demon in Ramayana and the owner of the theatre group have been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred in the Hinjilikatu block of the Ganjam district. During a religious festival, a theatre group from Chikili village was performing the Ramayana play. During the staging of the play, 3 actors playing the roles of Rakshas, got a live pig suspended upside down, butchered it before the audience and ate the raw organs of the animals to depict the barbarity of the ‘Rakshas’ (demons) in the Hindu epic.

2 other actors were seen playing with venomous snakes on the stage, in an open violation of the wildlife laws. Berhampur DFO Sunny Khokhar has informed that the authorities filed an FIR against the theatre group owner and the concerned actors. Berhampur police have also filed another case. Narayan Swain, the owner of the theatre group, and an actor named Bimbadhar Gauda have been arrested.

Folk theatres in rural areas, called ‘Jatra’ in Odia language are very popular in Odisha and Bengal.