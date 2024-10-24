Odisha braces for Cyclone Dana, about to hit Dhamra port area in a few hours

The coastal areas of Odisha are facing another cyclonic storm named Dana, moving rapidly towards the Paradip coast from the Bay of Bengal.

“The cyclone Dana has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in last midnight and it is moving north-westward with the speed 12km/hr during last 6 hours and now it is lying over central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. It will make landfall between midnight of today to the early morning of the morning of 25 October as a severe cyclonic storm while crossing wind speed will be around 100 to 110 kilometres per hour”, IMD Director Manorama Mohanty said to ANI.

Coastal districts of Odisha and Bengal are expected to witness strong winds and severe rainfall between today to October 26. The government of Odisha has evacuated lakhs of people from coastal villages and has deployed several teams for disaster response. Flights going to or taking off from Bhubaneswar airport have been suspended or diverted for a day.