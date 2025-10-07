On 6th October, tension continued in Odisha’s Cuttack following the attack on a Durga idol immersion procession. The authorities have extended the suspension of internet services and curfew in the city. Police said the restrictions were necessary to prevent further unrest after misinformation on social media reportedly triggered renewed violence. Furthermore, eight individuals involved in attack on Durga idol immersion procession have been arrested by the police.

Internet suspension and curfew extended

The State’s Home Department, in a notification, said that internet services in Cuttack will remain suspended till 7 PM on 7th October, while curfew will continue until 10 AM on the same day under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The administration said that certain anti-social elements could use the internet to circulate provocative or false messages to incite communal tension. Earlier, internet services were suspended till Monday evening.

Notably, the order clarified that essential services such as government networks, banking, and railway operations would remain unaffected. Authorities have warned that any violation of the suspension order would be dealt with through strict legal action.

Arrests made as situation remains tense

As per media reports, at least eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Durga idol immersion procession. In a statement, police said that they have identified several miscreants involved in the attack and city-wide raids were taking place to arrest the accused.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said, “A curfew was imposed after stone-pelting on the police last night so that the law and order situation doesn’t occur. No untoward incident occurred after that. No law-breaking attempts were made. Police patrolling is being done everywhere today. Static deployment has been done at sensitive places. It is peaceful now. We have received feedback that people are feeling safe, and normalcy has been restored. Eight people were identified and arrested. Further identification is being done.”

VHP clashed with police during 12-hour bandh

On 5th October, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a 12-hour bandh to protest against the attack on the Durga idol immersion procession. During the protest, when police attempted to stop them from entering the violence-hit area, a clash between police personnel and VHP activists took place. At least 25 people, including eight police personnel, were injured.

Heavy police deployment and restricted entry

Additional police forces, including 1,800 state police personnel, 800 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Odisha Swift Action Force personnel, have been deployed in the sensitive regions across the city.

Furthermore, the administration has restricted the entry of outsiders into the city. Only residents, essential workers, and patients travelling to SCB Medical College and Hospital are being allowed.

Political reactions and calls for calm

Local MP and senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said he had earlier cautioned the administration about the potential for trouble, alleging that the release of individuals with a history of creating disturbances had contributed to the situation.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Chandra Singh and Durga Puja Samiti president Pravat Tripathy appealed for calm, urging residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration. Officials said the situation was under control but continued to be monitored closely as authorities assess whether to lift restrictions on Tuesday.