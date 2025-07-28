Operation Mahadev: 3 suspected Pahalgam terrorists killed in Srinagar’s Dachigam

Indian Army has launched a massive operation against terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in association with J&K Police. ‘Operation Mahadev’ has been launched after news of suspected terrorists being present in the valley came to the notice of security forces.

Sharing news about the operation, Indian Army’s Chinar Corps shared, “OP MAHADEV. Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress.”

As per news reports, 3 terrorists have been neutralised already and the encounter is still going on. The terrorists were reportedly linked to the Pahalgam terror attack in April which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists.

The encounter started after Indian forces intercepted movement of foreign terrorists in the upper reaches of Dachigam Forest in Srinagar’s Harwan.