OpIndia impact: History sheeter Wajid Shahenshah, who hurled casteist slurs during Ram Navami, arrested

On Monday (7th April), the Ahmedabad police arrested 3 criminals, including history sheeter Wajid Shahenshah.

The development comes a day after OpIndia published a detailed ground report, highlighting how Wajid tore BJP flags and hurled casteist slurs on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The incident had occurred on Sunday (6th April) in Danilimda in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat.

આ ગુનાના આરોપીની અટક કરવામાં આવી છે. તેમજ એસ.સી.એસ.ટી. સેલ હસ્તગત કરવાની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે. — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) April 7, 2025

Wajid Shahenshah, reportedly tried to disrupt the peace in the area by tearing BJP flags and verbally abusing Hindu workers. His actions quickly drew a crowd of local Muslims, escalating tensions on what was meant to be a day of religious harmony.

Things took an ugly turn when Wajid Shahenshah suddenly appeared and began ripping down the flags, hurling abuses at the workers. When Bhaumik and others tried to intervene, Shahenshah reportedly hurled casteist slurs and physically shoved them before fleeing the scene.

Soon after, people from both communities began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere. BJP supporters blocked the road and demanded Shahenshah’s immediate arrest. You can read OpIndia’s detailed ground report here.