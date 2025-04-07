While the entire nation was celebrating the birth of Lord Shri Ram on Sunday, April 7, 2025, a disturbing incident unfolded in Danilimda, Ahmedabad. A known troublemaker, Wajid Shahenshah, reportedly tried to disrupt the peace in the area by tearing BJP flags and verbally abusing Hindu workers. His actions quickly drew a crowd of local Muslims, escalating tensions on what was meant to be a day of religious harmony.

Coincidentally, the day also marked the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). To commemorate the occasion, a BJP workers’ conference had been scheduled for Monday on the Swaminarayan Hostel near the Peer Kamal Masjid, within the Danilimda constituency. As part of the preparations, local BJP ward president Bhaumik and other volunteers peacefully put up party flags near the venue.

Things took an ugly turn when Wajid Shahenshah suddenly appeared and began ripping down the flags, hurling abuses at the workers. When Bhaumik and others tried to intervene, Shahenshah reportedly hurled casteist slurs and physically shoved them before fleeing the scene.

Soon after, people from both communities began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere. BJP supporters blocked the road and demanded Shahenshah’s immediate arrest.

OpIndia was present at the scene and attempted to speak with police officers from the Danilimda police station upon their arrival. BJP workers handed over video evidence and identified the accused to the authorities. Police Inspector Rawat confirmed that action would be taken swiftly, and the accused would be arrested soon.

“He used casteist slurs against me and even insulted PM Modi”: Complainant

The formal complaint process began around 3 AM. Speaking to OpIndia, Bhaumik Sokhadiya—who also serves as the BJP ward president—shared, “I was helping set up party flags at the venue for Monday’s event when Wajid Shahenshah showed up and started yelling and tearing down the flags. When we objected, he shoved me and used casteist insults. He also made offensive remarks about our respected Prime Minister Modi.”

“The moment our workers gathered, he fled”: BJP leader demands action against notorious local

Continuing his account, Bhaumik Sokhadiya said, “As soon as our party workers saw how I was being treated and gathered around, Shahenshah ran off. I have filed an official complaint at the Danilimda police station. This individual is notorious in the area, and several complaints have already been filed against him in the past. The police must arrest him and parade him through the same locality, so that people feel safe and maintain trust in law enforcement.”

“The accused is a loan shark involved in several illegal activities”: Locals

A local resident, speaking to OpIndia on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Shahenshah is involved in numerous anti-social activities. “He runs an illegal moneylending business, charging poor people exorbitant interest rates. When they’re unable to repay, he threatens and often assaults them,” the resident said.

They added, “Many complaints have already been filed against him at the Danilimda police station. But for some reason, no action is ever taken.”

When asked why the police might be reluctant, the resident alleged, “Shahenshah has strong political ties with a local Congress corporator, who also happens to be the Leader of Opposition in the AMC. Police hesitate to act against him, and in the past, he’s even been released on the corporator’s request.”

Over 12 hours later, the accused remains at large

More than 12 hours have passed since the incident, and according to locals, no action has yet been taken by the authorities.

OpIndia reached out to PI Rawat of the Danilimda police station for comment. When asked about the status of the arrest, he confirmed that the accused has still not been apprehended.

Now, all eyes are on the local police—will they take decisive action against this repeat offender, or will he continue to roam free, emboldened by political protection? And most importantly, will the long-demanded public shaming procession finally happen to restore faith in law and order?