Over 300 killed as Syrian govt and Russian forces bombard locations occupied by rebel Islamic terrorists in Aleppo and Idlib

The conflict in Syria raging on for over a decade has taken a fresh violent turn as rebel forces have banded together to claim territories under the Assad government. As per the latest reports, the government of Bashar al-Assad has intensified its counter-offensive against the rebels, with the help of Russia.

Over 300 have been killed in the last few days in Aleppo in the relentless bombing by the Syrian and Russian forces. Russian warplanes have struck multiple sites in Aleppo, along with locations in the cities of Idlib and Hama.

The recent offensive is led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir AL-Sham (HTS), and its affiliated factions. They are reportedly backed by the government of Turkey. On a major escalation on Wednesday, 27 November, the Syrian government lost control of the city of Aleppo for the first time since the civil war began.

UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that over 300 persons, including 20 civilians, have been killed in Russian-Syrian airstrikes on Aleppo and other areas since Wednesday.

Russia has extended support to the government of Bashar al-Assad and has been sending military support to fight the rebel terrorists since 2016.