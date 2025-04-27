Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani nationals who overstay in India can face 3 years in jail, ₹3 lakh fine

Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Hindus were massacred, India has told all Pakistanis on short term visas to leave the country immediately. Notably, the attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Following the terror attack, India took a series of diplomatic measures to respond, including putting a freeze on Indus Water Treaty. Further, The Centre issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to all Pakistani nationals on short-term visas in India, stating that they had to leave the country by April 27. People on medical visas who are required to leave by April 29.

​Under Section 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, foreign nationals who overstay their visa, violate visa conditions, or enter restricted areas in India face imprisonment up to 3 years, or a fine of a maximum ₹3 lakh or both.

Pakistan backed terrorist organisation ‘The Resistant Front’ had taken responsibility for the terror attack. However, after India’s strong response, they had taken an about turn and said they had nothing to do with it.

As many as 509 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India over the last three days following the terror attack through the Wagah-Attari border.