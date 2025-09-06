The United States deployed military aircraft to deliver essential supplies to Pakistan on Saturday, to aid victims of the catastrophic monsoon floods. The delivery, made at the request of the Pakistan military, landed at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, where U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker expressed deep condolences for the widespread devastation.

US Embassy in Islamabad posted about it on X, saying that the suppliers were made at the request of the Pakistan military. The aid shipment, transported via a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III of the US Air Force, includes critical items such as food, medical supplies, and shelter materials to support flood-affected communities.

U.S. military aircraft delivered essential supplies at the request of the Pakistan military in response to the devastating floods. At Nur Khan Air Base, CDA Baker extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan, whose lives have been uprooted by the widespread,… pic.twitter.com/60XFcQjShO — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) September 6, 2025

According to the ISPR of Pakistan, six flights are scheduled to arrive from the USA carrying crucial relief supplies, including tents, dewatering pumps, and generators. The flight that landed on Saturday was the first such flight. The X post of the US Embassy contained the photograph of the Boeing C-17A plane on the tarmac of the Nur Khan Air Base.

The US Charge d’Affaires and the Commander of US ARCENT were present at the air base to hand over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army officially. As per reports, the supplies will be transported to Army Flood Relief Camps for distribution among those affected.

However, the choice of Nur Khan Air Base for the delivery has reignited debates over U.S. influence in Pakistan. Prominent Pakistani defence analyst Imtiaz Gul claimed in June 2025 that the strategically vital base is effectively under American control, with even senior Pakistani officers restricted from full access.

Notably, the air base was targeted by India in May during Operation Sindoor. During the strikes at the base, the Indian Air Force destroyed the runway, hangars, and a 7,000 square-foot operations complex, as well as damaged some military vehicles.