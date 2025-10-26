Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in serious trouble with the Pakistani government after a comment he made recently about Balochistan.

According to reports, the Pakistani government declared the actor a terrorist and placed him on the ‘4th Schedule’ of the anti-terrorism law.

This is a significant development, as the 4th Schedule is part of Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. It’s a list of people the government suspects of being involved in terrorism.

Salman Khan has been placed on the Fourth Schedule by the Government of Balochistan.@BeingSalmanKhan #Balochistan pic.twitter.com/Pbg1uaKiJU — Nasir Azeem (@BeloetsjNasir) October 25, 2025

Being put on this list means the person is placed under heavy surveillance and their movements are restricted. This move also means Pakistan could take legal action against Salman.

This whole controversy started when Salman Khan was speaking at the Joy Forum 2025 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was on stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, talking about how popular Indian movies are in the Middle East. While listing the different groups of people who work there, Salman said, “There are people from Balochistan, Afghanistan, even from Pakistan. Everyone is working here.” The problem was that he mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately, as if they were two different places.

As soon as the video clip was uploaded on social media, it went viral and sparked a huge debate. People started arguing whether it was just an accidental “slip of the tongue” or if Salman said it on purpose. Some users said people shouldn’t over-analyse it or expect actors to be geopolitical experts. However, the Pakistani government reportedly saw it as an attack on its country’s sovereignty.

On the other side, Baloch independence leaders were very happy with the statement. Balochistan is a very sensitive issue; it’s Pakistan’s largest province, but has had a long-running independence movement. A Baloch leader publicly thanked Salman.

He said the comment brought joy to six crore (60 million) Baloch citizens and helps send a message to the world that Balochistan should be recognised as a separate nation. So far, Salman Khan and his team have not made any statement to clarify the remark.