Renowned Muslim ‘scholar’ Mufti Shah Mir, who allegedly played a key role in helping Pakistan’s ISI to abduct Kulbhushan Jadhav, was fatally shot by unidentified attackers in Turbat, Balochistan. Mir was reportedly close to JIU-F, an Islamic fundamentalist political party in Pakistan.

According to initial reports, he was leaving the mosque after prayers when gunmen opened fire on him. He suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Mufti Shah Mir, a resident of Turbat in Balochistan, operated under ISI’s directives, engaging in illegal human smuggling. Under this cover, he was deeply involved in drug and arms trafficking. To strengthen his disguise as a militant, he frequently visited terrorist training camps in Pakistan, ensuring he was perceived as an active member of extremist networks. One of his most crucial roles was aiding the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan into India.

Acting on ISI’s instructions, Shah Mir expanded his reach into Afghanistan, where he posed as a terrorist while covertly supplying critical intelligence to the Pakistani military. He provided precise information about insurgent groups fighting for independence from Pakistan, intelligence that enabled the Pakistani army to launch significant operations against these factions. These strikes, which would have been impossible without inside information, led to widespread unrest among the rebel groups.