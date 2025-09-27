Palwal, Haryana: Hindu teenager forcefully taken to mosque for conversion, says Maulvi cut kalawa from her wrist and wiped away tilak

In Palwal, Haryana, an incident of forced conversion to Islam has been reported by a family of a teenage girl aged 15. As per the Hindu family’s complaint, on 25 September, they found the girl missing from their house and started searching for her in nearby areas. While passing by a local mosque, they heard screaming and a scuffle. When the family reached the mosque, they saw that their daughter was being forcefully converted by two women and 4 other accused persons holding a Quran.

The girl told her family members that she was being forced to convert, and the maulvi even cut off her kalawa and wiped away her tilak. The accused persons tried to fight with the family and prevent the girl from being rescued by her parents.

Palwal, Haryana: Hindu teenage girl forcefully taken to mosque for conversion. 2 persons arrested.



DSP Narendra Khatana's statement pic.twitter.com/eWIY0Hlu5f — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) September 27, 2025

DSP Narendra Khatana has informed that upon the family’s complaint, 6 persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Anti-conversion laws. 2 persons have been arrested, and the police have spoken to members of both communities to maintain law and order. The DSP further stated that the probe is on, and further developments in the case will be shared accordingly.