Panchkula, Haryana: 7 members of a family commit suicide inside car, note says they had huge loans 

In Panchkula, Haryana, 7 members of a family were found dead inside their car on May 26. They had reportedly come to attend the Bageshwar Dham religious event. The family is from Dehradun.

As per reports, the deceased are identified as Praveen Mittal, his parents, his wife and their three children. The family had come from Dehradun to attend the Bageshwar Dham event in Panchkula.

The suicide note recovered from the car says the family was under a severe loan burden after business losses recently. The car with the bodies was found by locals in Sector 27 of Panchkula.

Police and forensic teams, including DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Amit Dahiya, reached the scene. Viral videos on social media show a silver car with Uttarakhand registration and bodies being pulled out.

Police have launched a detailed investigation.