Pastor Bajinder found guilty in sexual harassment case by the Mohali POCSO court, sentencing on April 1

Controversial Christian preacher Pastor Bajinder Singh has been found guilty of offences under the POCSO Actby a POCSO court in Mohali in a sexual harassment case from 2018, as per reports.

Bajinder and 6 other accused persons in the case were present in the POCSO Court in Mohali for the final hearing of the case. The court acquitted 5 persons for lack of evidence. Bajinder and another accused have been found guilty and the sentencing will be read on April 1.

Bajinder was arrested by the police in 2018 at the Delhi Airport while trying to board a flight to London. The sexual harassment and rape case against him was filed by a woman in Zirakpur.

The police charge sheet in the case mentioned that Bajinder and his associates had molested a minor girl in Jalandhar in the name of magic healing and faith. Bajinder was also accused of sending vulgar texts to the girl.