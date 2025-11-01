Perplexity will soon show how much Indian politicians have invested in which companies: CEO Aravind Srinivas confirms trading data feature will be launched in India too

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas has confirmed that a new feature on Perplexity Finance that shows the investment holdings of politicians in the USA will be extended to reflect Indian political figures too. Srinivas posted on X that the featured will be launched soon in India.

Holdings of Indian politicians coming in a few weeks. https://t.co/AWXFT0cVbM — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 1, 2025

A day before, Srinivas announced that details of US politicians’ holdings of public stocks are now easily available for Perplexity users to see and track. Responding to the post, an Indian user had asked, “How can I track trades made by indian politicians? I want to replicate what Americans have done with Nancy Pelosi and made profits off her trades. I want to make my own tracker. I know they made their stock assets public during elections, but how can I find them on a normal day?

Srinivas’s confirmation meant that the data that politicians mandatorily share in their election affidavits will be analysed and made ready for easy understanding for Perplexity Finance users in India. Building on Perplexity’s September 2025 US insider trading data rollout, the tool will leverage India’s election-mandated asset disclosures.

Though the information feature on Perplexity can be informative and useful for the public, there is some apprehension among users that the election affidavit data may not reflect the true extent of a politician’s holdings. Because, often political leaders hold assets through family members, relatives or ‘benami’.

“Politician, their immediate family members and companies run by those family members. India is a different ball game than the USA. Here politicians get things done differently,” posted one user on X.

In the USA, the holdings of some politicians, most notably Nancy Pelosi, had skyrocketed, triggering speculations of insider trading. A study in 2020 showed that holdings by politicians in the US Congress had outperformed non-Congressional holdings significantly, a problem that is reflected in both the Democrats and Republicans. A 2023 report found that as many as 78 US politicians have violated the STOCK Act, a law made to prevent politicians from gaining profit from insider trading, based on information they might possess due to their political powers.

Some Indian users, however, warned Srinivas that the feature may create problems for Perplexity in India, its largest market, hinting that exposing the holdings of politicians and senior bureaucracy may invite some backlash for Perplexity.

“Aravind, better not to get into dirty waters with the Babus. Otherwise, the public might have to lose another great product to ‘policy’, wrote a user on X.