From 1st January 2026, Noida and Greater Noida will ban the use of petrol and diesel vehicles for delivery services to improve air quality in the region. The Air Quality Management Commission has introduced a green delivery model that requires all e-commerce and delivery companies to use only CNG or electric vehicles for their deliveries.

This shift affects thousands of delivery bikes, scooters, autos, and small four-wheelers, including those used by companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit, all of which must switch to cleaner vehicle options.

An important meeting was held at the ARTO office in Noida Sector 32 to finalise the policy and discuss its implementation. The meeting was chaired by ARTO (Administration) Nand Kumar and attended by ARTO Vinay Kumar Singh, along with representatives from delivery companies.

Officials warned the companies to start preparing immediately to comply with the new rules, emphasising that only CNG or electric vehicles will be allowed in delivery operations starting next year.

This change is expected to drastically reduce the pollution caused by delivery vehicles, which contribute to the poor air quality in Noida, Greater Noida, and the broader Delhi NCR region. Experts say this is a big step towards turning the NCR into a green mobility zone by phasing out conventional fuel vehicles in last-mile delivery.

Officials also believe this move will create more green jobs and offer delivery partners opportunities to operate vehicles using cleaner technology, helping improve the environment and the health of city residents. The policy aligns with ongoing efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce vehicular emissions across the National Capital Region.

This decision marks a major shift in urban delivery, paving the way for a cleaner future of the city’s streets as delivery companies transition to environment friendly vehicles.

Delhi govt urges 50% work from home

In a similar move in light of rising pollution, he Delhi government has issued an advisory for private offices to implement 50% work from home. The advisory was issued under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and after a directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The CAQM has tightened the pollution response framework in Delhi based on a Supreme Court order.