Friday, August 15, 2025

PM Modi announces high power demography mission to counter deliberate attempts to change Indian demography

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi. During his speech, among other things, PM Modi highlighted the dangers of changing demography in the country.

PM Modi mentioned that illegal infiltrators are a major danger for the country as they illegally enter India and then encroach upon the rightful land of the Indians.

He said that to counter this danger, the government has decided to launch a high power demography mission. He said that the aim of the mission will be to counter the deliberate attempts to change the demography of India.

The mission will submit its report in a set time frame.

