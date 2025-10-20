PM Modi celebrates Diwali onboard INS Vikrant, calls it the proud symbol of 21st-century India’s confidence and capabilities 

PM Modi has arrived onboard INS Vikrant to celebrate Diwali this year, keeping up with this tradition of celebrating the festival with the armed forces. On 20th October, PM Modi addressed the Navy personnel onboard India’s first ‘Made in India’ aircraft carrier, off the coast of Goa and Karwar.

Speaking to the navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant, PM Modi stated, ‘Diwali is celebrated with family members. And I am habituated to spend it with my family, the armed forces personnel who protect the nation.”

Celebrating Diwali with our brave Navy personnel on board the INS Vikrant. https://t.co/5J9XNHwznH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

Hailing the success of India’s military capabilities in the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi added, “The extraordinary coordination between our three services brought Pakistan to its knees in record time. The skills displayed by the air force, the capabilities executed by the army and the fear instilled by the Indian Navy that was ready to attack at any time, scared the enemy into submission. The mere mention of INS Vikrant was enough to give Pakistan sleepless nights.”

INS Vikrant is a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India. pic.twitter.com/ncLnADlYbG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 20, 2025

PM Modi hailed the skills and capabilities of the Indian Navy, adding, “Vikrant is not just an aircraft carrier, it is the symbol of 21st-century India’s self-sufficiency, military and technological might, and reflects the new India’s ambitions, talents, perseverance and courage. When Vikrant moves across the seas, it carries our glory, our pride.”

“The night spent yesterday onboard INS Vikrant is difficult to describe. I experienced the immense energy and courage you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs last night, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, I felt that nobody else can sing about battles better than the soldiers themselves.”