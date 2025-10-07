Tuesday, October 7, 2025

PM Modi congratulates President Putin on his 73rd birthday, reaffirms India-Russia ties

PM Modi and President Putin reaffirm India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership during phone call.
PM Modi greets President Putin on his 73rd birthday and reaffirms India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. (image: Outlook/Impakter)

On 7th October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend warm birthday wishes on his 73rd birthday. During the conversation, PM Modi wished the Russian leader good health and continued success in his endeavours.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress in their ongoing bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. The discussion highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two nations in areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India for the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is expected to take place during December this year. The summit will underscore the strength and continuity of the partnership that has remained a key pillar of India’s foreign policy.

