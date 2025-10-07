On 7th October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extend warm birthday wishes on his 73rd birthday. During the conversation, PM Modi wished the Russian leader good health and continued success in his endeavours.

The two leaders also reviewed the progress in their ongoing bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. The discussion highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two nations in areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, PM Modi also expressed that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin to India for the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, which is expected to take place during December this year. The summit will underscore the strength and continuity of the partnership that has remained a key pillar of India’s foreign policy.