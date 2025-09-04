Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint telephone call with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future. The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

The leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC corridor.

Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organizing the next India EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. PM Modi invited the two leaders to India for the same.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch.