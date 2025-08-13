Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) annual high-level session in September, a preliminary speakers’ list put out by the UN said.

The 80th UNGA session will open on 9th September, and the high-level General Debate will run from 23rd to 29th September. Brazil will lead, followed by the US, with President Donald Trump making his first UN speech during his second term on 23rd September.

According to today’s list, PM Modi will speak at the UNGA on the morning of 26th September, the same day that Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh leaders also make speeches.

PM Modi had previously been to the U.S. in February for a meeting with President Trump, during which both countries had declared intentions to develop the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall 2025.

But tensions have escalated after Mr. Trump announced a 50% tariff on India, including 25% on Russian oil imports, from 27th August onwards.

The MEA has termed the move “unjustified” and expressed that India will guard its economic interests. Trade negotiations are still on the cards, with the next round planned on 25th August.

The UNGA schedule is likely to change in the coming weeks as well.