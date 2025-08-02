PM Modi reviews Varanasi flood situation, calls for swift relief measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 2, 2025) spoke with the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate of Varanasi regarding the flood situation. He reviewed the preparedness to tackle the floods and ongoing relief efforts to assist those affected.

PM Modi sought detailed information about the arrangements made for people staying in relief camps and those who have taken shelter elsewhere. He emphasized that every individual affected by the floods must receive complete support from the local administration.

The Prime Minister instructed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in the relief work and that essential assistance reaches people without delay. This move aims to ensure swift and effective support for those affected by the floods in Varanasi and to ease their hardships.