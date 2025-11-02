Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Emerging Science & Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 3rd November 2025 at 9:30 AM, where he will formally launch the landmark ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme. The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on 1st July 2025, represents a transformative policy shift aimed at catalysing a private sector-led R&D ecosystem in India, with a focus on sunrise and strategic technology domains.

At its core, the RDI Scheme acknowledges that India’s future cannot be built on public sector R&D alone. For decades, private investment in research has languished at a meagre 0.36% of GDP, far below global leaders like the United States and China. The new scheme seeks to change that by channelling long-term, low interest, or even zero interest, capital directly into the hands of private players, particularly in high-risk, high-reward “sunrise” domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, bio-manufacturing, and semiconductor fabrication.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on 1st July 2025 and operationalized through the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), the fund will be managed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under a tightly governed, two-tier structure.

Here’s how the scheme will work: a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) housed within ANRF will act as the custodian of the entire ₹1 lakh crore corpus. From this SPF, funds will be allocated to second-level fund managers, who will then deploy the money through concessional loans, equity investments, or contributions to deep-tech venture funds.

ANRF will approve the Scheme’s guidelines, and recommend 2nd level fund managers and scope and type of projects in sunrise sectors. An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) led by the Cabinet Secretary, will be responsible for approving scheme changes, sectors and types of projects as well as second-level fund managers besides reviewing the performance of the Scheme. The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will serve as the nodal department for implementation of RDI Scheme.

Investment decisions will be made by expert committees blending technical, financial, and business acumen. This isn’t a grant program, it’s a financial architecture built for scale, speed, and sustainability.

ESTIC 2025 will be held from 3–5 November 2025. Eleven thematic areas will dominate deliberations at the event: Advanced Materials, AI, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics & Semiconductors, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment & Climate, Health & Medical Technologies, Quantum Science, and Space Technologies.

ESTIC 2025 will feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India’s science and technology ecosystem.