Telangana: Hindu temple vandalised yet again, 3 idols desecrated, locals nab one extremist

The Pochamma temple in Jokul village (Shamshabad mandal) in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana was vandalised by unidentified extremists on Saturday (9th November) night.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, it could be seen that the extremists desecrated three idols of the Hindu deities. Alert locals successfully nabbed an unnamed accused while 9 others managed to flee the scene.

They thrashed the man and handed him over to the police. Following the incident, Hindu organisations reached the scene and demanded action against the extremists involved in the vandalism of the Pochamma temple.

A large team of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. This is reportedly the 3rd case of temple vandalism in the Shamshabad mandal in the past 1 week.