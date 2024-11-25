‘Politicians rejected by the people dozens of times are trying to disrupt parliament’: PM Modi slams Opposition’s chaotic behaviour

Ahead of the Winter Session in the Parliament, PM Modi addressed the media and party leaders in front of the Parliament building. Condemning the Opposition’s repeated and relentless efforts to create mayhem in the Parliament and suspend its normal functioning, PM Modi asserted that a healthy, transparent discussion on every issue is the need of the democracy which the Opposition has constantly been disrupting.

“It is unfortunate that some politicians with vested interests, who have been rejected by the citizens multiple times, have been trying to orchestrate and manipulate the parliament by creating chaos. The public of the country watches them all, and gives a befitting reply to such divisive politicians in the elections. However, it is sad that some young parliamentarians, who bring new energy and new ideas to the parliament, are being silenced by a handful of senior leaders”, PM Modi said.

“It is the duty of senior leaders to train and prepare the young generation for the present and future challenges. Certain old leaders, rejected by the people 80-90 times, are continuously trying to undermine young voices and prevent the parliament from having a healthy discussion. It is sad to see that such leaders have no respect for the public’s mandate and aspirations, no respect for democracy and despite multiple rejections by voters, they continue to stir chaos in the Parliament sessions”, PM Modi said.



“This is the Winter Session, hopefully, the atmosphere will also be cool. This is the last session of 2024, and the country is enthusiastically awaiting 2025. The constitution of the nation is entering its 75th year. Tomorrow, we will welcome the special occasion together in the new Parliament building”, PM Modi stated.

The Winter Session of the Parliament is scheduled to be held from 25 November to 20 December.