In a significant development in its ongoing probe into the targeted murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a prime accused who had been on the run for two years. The accused, Abdul Rahaman, who carried a bounty of Rs 4 lakh, was arrested by an NIA team upon his arrival from Qatar at Kannur International Airport.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by NIA in this case in April this year, taking the total persons chargesheeted in the case to 28. NIA had also announced rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest.

NIA investigations had revealed that “Rahaman had, on directions of PFI leadership, voluntarily harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case.” Rahaman had fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested, said the NIA in a statement.

Praveen Nettaru was killed by cadres of banned Popular Front of India (PFI), on 26 July 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada District, Karnataka. The killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society.

Praveen Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was returning home when he was hacked to death by the assailants using sharp weapons. NIA, which had re-registered the case as of August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders.