Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter on 4th October to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting him not to let the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) host any program or activity in government offices and public institutions of the state. Kharge claimed these activities are contrary to India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

Kharge said there was concern over RSS shakhas being held in government and government-aided schools, public parks, and other public areas. He claimed that during such programmes, “slogans are raised and negative thoughts are imparted in the minds of children and youngsters.”

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge writes a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, urging that permission to conduct RSS programs in government school and college grounds should not be granted. He has also appealed to CM Siddaramaiah that RSS programs should not be allowed in public parks and… pic.twitter.com/pqt76hk5Kw — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) released the letter on Sunday, 5th October, to the media. The letter mentioned that the RSS ideology was “inconsistent with India’s ideals of unity and secular tradition.” He also claimed that some of these events are organized without police permission, where participants are equipped with sticks and are aggressive, something he believes can have a negative psychological impact on children and youth.

Kharge continued to state that as soon as the polarizing forces that spread hatred start gaining ground, it is the job of the government to step in. “Our Constitution, based on honesty, equality, and brotherhood, gives us the strength to take action against such forces and protect secular values,” declared the minister.

Seeking immediate action by the government, Kharge also asked the Chief Minister to prohibit all the RSS activities, either in the name of ‘shakha’, ‘sanghik’, or ‘baithak’. He demanded that such a ban should be placed on government schools, government-aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, Muzrai temples, archaeological monuments, and any other government buildings.

Kharge further added that the citizens and the state are both responsible for protecting the country’s secular and democratic values. He further claimed that letting groups that propagate divided thoughts free to engage in public spaces may dilute the social fabric of the country.

The minister then ended by stating that the step is not one of political competition but of safeguarding children, young people, and society from ideologies that might impart division. The Chief Minister has yet to deliver an official reply to the letter, but the matter has already sparked a political debate throughout Karnataka.