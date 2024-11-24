Pro-Congress ‘journalist’ suffers meltdown after BJP wins Maharashtra election, antagonises Gujarat and guilt-trips voters

Hours after the BJP-led-Mahayuti emerged victorious in the recently concluded Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha election, pro-Congress ‘journalist’ Ashok Wankhede suffered a prolonged meltdown.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi has been decimated to just 46 seats in an Assembly of 288. Dismayed by the results, Wankhede resorted to guilt-tripping the voters for electing the BJP.

“If I have to analyse this result, then, I will only say that the people of Maharashtra have decided to part away with their identity,” Ashok Wankhede brazened out on Saturday (23rd November).

Enjoy the Meltdown of Congressi Journalists 😍



They are talking rubbish in frustration of staying out of power for next 5 years too. pic.twitter.com/k21dHzabDn — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 24, 2024

“(The election results also indicate) that Maharashtra has surrendered before Gujarat. It also implies that Maharashtra has now nothing to do with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he continued his rant.

The pro-Congress ‘journalist’ further alleged, “People of Maharashtra now do not care if Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is insulted. Maharashtra’s identity is over and it has bowed down to Gujarat. “

“(The results imply that) People are unbothered if their children remain unemployed, industries shift away from the State and farmers stay idle at home,” Ashok Wankhede concluded.

Interestingly, he claims to be a neutral journalist’ in his X (formerly Twitter) bio.