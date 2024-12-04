On the morning of 3rd December, 17-year-old Yash Sunil Ghate died following a brutal attack in the Ramtekdi area of Pune after which Sahil Latif Sheikh and Tahir Khalil Pathan both 18 years of age were apprehended by the authorities. They are college drop outs and residents of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar. The victim reportedly had a fight with one of the attackers a few months ago (15 days ago according to other reports). They were harboring resentment and wanted to settle scores which led to the vicious assault.

The incident happened close to Ramtekdi’s Jama Masjid at around seven in the morning, according to the police. Yash a class 12th student who was from Wanwadi was traveling to college with friends Aditya Chavan, Rehan Pathan, and Shreyash Shinde when the two perpetrators came up behind him and employed a to strike him. Afterwards, he suffered serious injuries. He was sent to a local hospital, but upon arrival, the doctors pronounced him dead.

An official informed, “Investigation has revealed that Shaikh and Ghate had a dispute in the past over a petty issue. On Tuesday morning, Ghate was on his way to college around 7 am. Shaikh and Pathan attacked him with sharp machetes. Ghate received multiple blows to the head which proved fatal.” A complaint has been submitted by the deceased’s older brother, Prajwal Sunil Ghate (20).

The two assaliants were captured by the police within hours after the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) R Raja stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the instance was prompted by a previous disagreement between Yash and the accused. Further inquiry is underway and the culprits are being interrogated. Sections 37(1)(3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103(1), 3(5) and 4(25) of the Arms Act have been used to register a case at the Wanwadi police station.