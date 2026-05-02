A shocking incident has come to light from Pune district, where a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 65-year-old man, triggering anger and protests among locals. The incident took place in Nasrapur village of Bhor taluka when the child had come to stay at her grandmother’s house during the summer holidays.

Child goes missing, body found under Cow dung

The girl was playing near the Ram Mandir area on Friday, 1st May in the afternoon, when she suddenly went missing. When she did not return home, her family began searching for her. As hours passed, villagers also joined in. CCTV footage from the area later showed the child being taken towards a cattle shed by a man, which gave the first clue.

Based on this, the search was focused on the shed. During the search, the child’s body was found hidden under a heap of cow dung inside the cattle shed, sending shockwaves through the village. The police were immediately informed after that.

Crime inside the cattle shed

According to the police investigation, the accused took the girl to the shed after luring her. He sexually assaulted her and then killed her by crushing her with a stone, trying to hide his identity. He later attempted to cover up the crime by burying the body under cow dung.

After the discovery, villagers began looking for the man seen in the CCTV footage. He was eventually found near a river in the village and caught. When questioned by locals about the child, he denied involvement, saying he had done nothing.

The accused’s past raises concern

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual offender. Police found that two similar cases had been reported against him around 5 to 10 years ago, raising serious concerns about how he had remained free.

Public anger and protests

The incident led to massive anger among villagers. When the child’s body was brought near the local police station, emotional scenes were seen as family members broke down. A large number of villagers gathered, demanding strict punishment.

Protesters blocked, asking for the harshest punishment, including the death penalty, for the accused. Some even demanded that the accused be handed over to them.

Police action and assurance

Police quickly reached the spot after receiving information and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered under serious charges, including rape and murder, and further investigation is going on.

Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, assured that the case will be handled on priority. He said that the chargesheet will be filed within 15 days and the trial will be conducted in a fast-track court.