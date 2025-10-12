The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested almost 350 drug smugglers in Punjab along the India-Pakistan border since January 2024, which makes one arrest every alternate day. The crackdown on the drug network in the border state has thwarted multiple attempts to smuggle narcotics and weapons through the 553 km long frontier.

High-risk districts and expanded jurisdiction

Most of the arrests were made in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts. Notably, these regions are known for frequent drone intrusions from Pakistan says a report in Tribune. In 2021, the Central Government decided to extend the BSF’s operational jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, giving the force power to carry out searches, seizures and arrests across a wider area. At that time, parties like Congress and TMC had opposed the move. However, officials have made it clear that most of the arrests by the BSF still occur within the earlier 15 km zone.

Drones, minors, and cross-border tactics

In a statement, BSF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General AK Vidyarthi said, “Pakistani smugglers are increasingly using drones and GPS-based delivery methods to evade detection. The high number of arrests shows the force’s commitment to dismantle the cross-border smuggling network.”

Between January and September 2024, 347 smugglers were arrested. Sixteen of them were Pakistani intruders, four Nepalese and three Bangladeshis. Three Pakistani infiltrators were neutralised by the BSF. Notably, a senior BSF official revealed in a statement that Pakistani handlers often urge their Indian counterparts to recruit minors as couriers to exploit legal leniency and avoid suspicion.

Enhanced surveillance and joint operations

Drug and weapon smuggling is an ever-growing challenge across the Punjab border. Over time, the BSF has increased ground and aerial surveillance using night vision equipment, motion sensors and anti-drone systems to tackle the problem. Punjab Police and central agencies have helped extensively to trace locals involved in smuggling rackets linked with cross-border cartels.