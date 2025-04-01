Punjab: Famous Christian pastor Bajinder Singh gets life sentence in rape case

Pastor Bajinder Singh has been one of the most prominent Christian missionary in the Indian state of Punjab. Now, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case.

On Tuesday, April 1, a Mohali court awarded life imprisonment to self-styled Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh in the 2018 Zirakpur rape case.

Pastor Bajinder was convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Notably, ‘Pastor’ Bajinder is highly popular in Punjab and has converted thousands of people to Christianity by showing them his miracles. Now it remains to be seen whether he can come out of prison through one of his miracles.

The victim in the case said, “Bajinder is a psycho and will do the same offense after coming out of jail, so I want him to stay in the prison. A lot of girls (victims) have won today. I request that DGP ensure our security since there is a possibility of attacks on us.”