Punjab: Pakistani spy, with links to Khalistani terrorists, who shared Army movement details during Op Sindoor with ISI, arrested

Indian security agencies have launched a massive crackdown against Pakistani spies operating in India. As part of this crackdown, another Pakistani spy has been arrested, this time from Punjab. Gagandeep Singh has been arrested from Tarn Taran. He was in contact with Pakistan’s ISI and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla.

During Operation Sindoor, Gagandeep was reportedly supplying ISI with sensitive information, including movement of Indian Army and other classified military details.

The Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that Gagandeep Singh had been in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for the past five years, through whom he was introduced to the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs). He also received payments from PIOs via Indian channels.”

Authorities also seized his mobile in which they found numbers of 20 ISI contacts. Gagandeep was allegedly receiving money in exchange for the sensitive information he was sharing with Pakistan.