Punjab Police arrests Saidul Ameen, the prime accused in grenade attack on BJP leader’s house in Jalandhar

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested Saidul Ameen, the prime accused in the grenade attack on BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence. The attack occurred on the intervening night of April 7–8, 2025, around 1 am, when a grenade was hurled outside Kalia’s house in Jalandhar. The former Punjab minister was inside his home at the time but escaped unharmed.

Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Delhi following an intensive multi-state manhunt. Punjab Police made the arrest with assistance from Central Agencies and Delhi Police. In a post on X, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav stated, “In a major breakthrough in Jalandhar grenade attack case, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with support from central agencies and Delhi Police, have successfully arrested Saidul Ameen (a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh) from Delhi.”

The DGP added that within just 12 hours of the incident, two local associates were apprehended for providing logistical support to Ameen. The two have been identified as Harry and his cousin Satish Kumar Kaka alias Lucky, who were arrested by tracing an UPI payment made to an e-rikshaw driver in exchange of cash.

Further probes are underway to uncover the handlers, financial backers, and potential foreign connections linked to the attack. Initial probes point to a possible involvement of Pakistan’s ISI, as it could be a part of the agency’s broader conspiracy to stir communal unrest in Punjab.

The blast rocked Kalia’s residence in the early hours of Tuesday. The former state BJP chief and Cabinet minister was at home when the explosion shattered windowpanes and damaged an aluminum partition and nearby vehicles. Miraculously, no one was injured.

The DGP added that Punjab Police remains resolute in its commitment to dismantle organized crime and ensure peace and harmony across the state.