Punjab Police bust two Babbar Khalsa modules targeting Republic Day celebrations, IED with 2.5 kg RDX, weapons and ammunition recovered, 5 arrested

In a significant blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed terrorist networks, the Punjab Police busted two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) modules in two separate operations today. One module was planning to target the Republic Day celebrations, while the other was targeting a security establishment.

In Hoshiarpur district, the police dismantled a BKI module and arrested four operatives. Authorities recovered a powerful 2.5 kg RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) along with two pistols and cartridges from them. The operation, conducted jointly by Hoshiarpur Police and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, targeted a group operated by USA-based BKI handlers.

The arrested individuals, all from Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur, were identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. Preliminary investigations indicate the IED was specifically intended for a high-impact terror strike during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Garhshankar Police Station under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. Further probes are ongoing to uncover additional links and potential accomplices in the terror attack plan.

This bust comes amid intensified pre-Republic Day security measures across Punjab, as the state is facing the risk of a revival of Khalistani terrorism. Earlier on the same day, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar thwarted another terror plot by Babbar Khalsa International.

The police arrested one operative and seized a hand grenade, a sophisticated pistol, and ammunition. That module, directed by foreign handlers identified as Nishan Jaurrian, Adesh Jamarai, and Simma Deol, aimed at attacking a security establishment, the police said.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that the timely action prevented an imminent terror strike. The DGP added, “Punjab Police remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI and to maintain peace, security, and harmony in Punjab.”

Written by OpIndia Staff
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