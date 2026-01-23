In a significant blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed terrorist networks, the Punjab Police busted two Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) modules in two separate operations today. One module was planning to target the Republic Day celebrations, while the other was targeting a security establishment.

In Hoshiarpur district, the police dismantled a BKI module and arrested four operatives. Authorities recovered a powerful 2.5 kg RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) along with two pistols and cartridges from them. The operation, conducted jointly by Hoshiarpur Police and Counter Intelligence Jalandhar, targeted a group operated by USA-based BKI handlers.

The arrested individuals, all from Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur, were identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. Preliminary investigations indicate the IED was specifically intended for a high-impact terror strike during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 #𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧’𝐬 #𝐈𝐒𝐈-𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤, 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐉𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫… pic.twitter.com/A3c444Z7uf — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 23, 2026

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Garhshankar Police Station under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act. Further probes are ongoing to uncover additional links and potential accomplices in the terror attack plan.

This bust comes amid intensified pre-Republic Day security measures across Punjab, as the state is facing the risk of a revival of Khalistani terrorism. Earlier on the same day, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar thwarted another terror plot by Babbar Khalsa International.

The police arrested one operative and seized a hand grenade, a sophisticated pistol, and ammunition. That module, directed by foreign handlers identified as Nishan Jaurrian, Adesh Jamarai, and Simma Deol, aimed at attacking a security establishment, the police said.

𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 (#𝐒𝐒𝐎𝐂), 𝐀𝐦𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐫, 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐚𝐫… pic.twitter.com/Jv4FS3ptRy — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 23, 2026

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that the timely action prevented an imminent terror strike. The DGP added, “Punjab Police remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle transnational terror and organised crime networks sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI and to maintain peace, security, and harmony in Punjab.”