R-Day scare in Assam: Akhil Ali arrested with a huge cache of 10,000 detonators at Badarpur Railway Station

Railway police arrested Akhil Ali on Friday, 23rd January evening at Badarpur Railway Station after recovering a massive cache of explosives from his possession, just two days before Republic Day, triggering a major security alert in Assam’s Sribhumi district.

Huge cache of detonators seized in Assam's Sribhumi ahead of R-Day; one detained. pic.twitter.com/usgUB2XKMP — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 25, 2026

Akhil Ali, son of Abdul Rahim and a resident of Basiram village under Nilambazar police station, was detained by the Government Railway Police (GRP) during routine checking on Platform No. 1. Police said his movements raised suspicion, prompting his stop and search.

During the search, GRP personnel recovered around 10,000 non-electronic detonators. According to officials, the detonators were packed into 20 bundles, each in a packet containing 100 detonators. An official source said the recovery was made at around 5 pm during regular security checks at the station.

Soon after the seizure, senior police officers rushed to the spot. Leena Doley, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police and Tarang Patowary, conducted an on-the-spot inspection and reviewed the station’s security situation.

The recovery of such a large quantity of detonators just ahead of Republic Day has raised serious concerns among security agencies. As a precaution, security has been tightened across Badarpur and other sensitive areas in the district. GRP and district police have increased checks at railway stations, public places, and entry points.

Police are questioning Akhil Ali to trace the source of the detonators and to understand how they were being transported. Investigators are also trying to find out the intended use of the explosives and whether there was any plan to disrupt Republic Day celebrations.

Officials said the investigation is continuing, and further details will emerge once questioning and technical checks are completed.