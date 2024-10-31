Raajsthan: 10th fail woman becomes fake police officer, cheats lakhs of rupees from unemployed men promising jobs

The police in Rajasthan’s Churu district have arrested a woman who was pretending to be an officer in Delhi Police using a fake ID. As per reports, a woman named Anju Sharma from Devgarh has been cheating lakhs of rupees from young unemployed men promising them jobs.

Sharma had a fake ID card identifying her as an SI in Delhi Police and multiple photos and videos of her wearing a fake police uniform. SP Jay Yadav of Churu has informed that the woman, who is herself barely educated and had failed in class 10th 3 times, has been telling people that all her relatives are also high-ranking officials in Delhi Police and she can give jobs to unemployed people.

Sharma has so far cheated lakhs of rupees from many men and has been living a lavish lifestyle. She owns 3 cars and used to roam around in an expensive SUV.