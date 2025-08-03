On 1st August, a 25-year-old man named Rahmat Ullah alias Raja died of rabies in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh after being bitten by a stray dog. Reportedly, he completed the entire anti-rabies vaccine course, but his condition deteriorated after the last dose, leading to his death.

The incident occurred in Vikas Nagar of Salon town. Raja was bitten around 20 days ago. Local residents said that the same dog had bitten several others before being captured and killed by the locals. Raja initially received treatment in Raebareli, later shifted to Kanpur for treatment, and then to a hospital in Lucknow. Following the last dose of the rabies injection, his condition deteriorated and he died on Friday.

The incident has led to panic and confusion among the villagers, and they are questioning how someone could die even after completing the rabies vaccination. CHC in-charge Amit Singh confirmed that the same dog had attacked many. The health department has launched an investigation and urged immediate medical consultation after any dog bite.

