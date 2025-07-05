If the sight of Rahul Gandhi’s face on sanitary pad packets in Bihar wasn’t bizarre enough, fresh outrage has erupted after images and videos surfaced showing the Congress leader’s image inside the pads themselves, triggering widespread ridicule and criticism on social media.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with videos showing sanitary pad boxes reportedly distributed in Bihar ahead of elections, plastered with Rahul Gandhi’s pictures. Shockingly, the videos reveal that his images weren’t limited to the packaging, even inside the sanitary pads, photos of the Congress leader were found.

Accha hai ye tampons and menstrual cup ni de rha warna usme kaha pics lagata ye 😭 https://t.co/QM7Rqieupt pic.twitter.com/YASjXs26W0 — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) July 5, 2025

While the video continues to go viral, it remains unclear if it is authentic, and if it is, whether placing Rahul Gandhi’s picture inside the sanitary pads was an official Congress campaign strategy. OpIndia cannot confirm the veracity of the video. Nonetheless, the move has triggered outrage and widespread criticism across social media platforms.

The Congress party, on the other hand, has reacted to the video, calling it fake and promising action against those circulating it online.

Congress had earlier announced distribution of 5 lakh sanitary pads under Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana with the aim of raising menstrual hygiene awareness. But controversy erupted after it was found that Rahul Gandhi’s photo has been printed on the pink packets of the pads to be distributed by the party.

The packets have the slogan “Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana” printed on them. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi’s photo is also printed on the packets.